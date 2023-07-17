SWAT situation underway in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood

Police and SWAT units are on the scene of an incident in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood.

According to Allegheny County 911, officers were called to the 10 block of Amanda Street at 2:03 p.m.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Train carrying hazardous materials derails in Pennsylvania Woman shot, killed in Braddock identified; police say incident started as neighborhood dispute Woman found dead at Mon Wharf VIDEO: Local advocate working to find kidney for her son, raise awareness for others in similar situations DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts