SWAT standoff with barricaded man ends with Broward home engulfed in flames

An hourslong SWAT standoff with a man barricaded inside a Hollywood home came to a fiery end Thursday after his house was engulfed in flames.

Video taken by TV news showed Broward deputies and SWAT team members outside the charred home early Thursday. The barricaded man, who reportedly set the house on fire, was hospitalized, according to Local10.

Authorities have been at the home, which is in the 2700 block of Dewey Street, for more than 12 hours. The standoff began Wednesday afternoon when the man refused to come out and threatened to hurt himself and others, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4. Deputies were reportedly at the home to follow up on an investigation.

The home went up in flames sometime overnight.

Hollywood police redirected the Miami Herald’s questions to the Broward County Sheriff Office, which has not provided any additional details and has not responded to the Miami Herald’s inquiry.

This bulletin will be updated.