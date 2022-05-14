SWAT in standoff with barricaded person after shooting at south Fort Worth apartments

Fort Worth SWAT officers are in a standoff with a barricaded person at apartments in the 3800 block of Great Basin Lane after police received a call that a person may have been shot there, according to a police spokesman.

Police responded to the call around 7:35 p.m. Friday that a person may have been shot, the spokesman said. They believe the person who is barricaded is the shooter.

