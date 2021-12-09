SWAT standoff ends with the arrest of man wanted on warrant

SOUTH BEND - A 37-year old man was taken into custody by St. Joseph County Police after a SWAT standoff at a house in the 19900 block of Beechwood Street.

Officers from the St. Joseph County Police department came to the house to serve a warrant on Brian Browning, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Whitley County, according to Sheriff William Redman. However, Browning barricaded himself in the house and refused to surrender.

Redman said that police had information that there were several guns inside the house, so the SWAT team was activated. Browning surrendered after tear gas was shot into the house. He was treated at a local hospital, and then taken to the St. Joseph County Jail where he was arrested on the outstanding warrant and new charges of a felon in possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.

