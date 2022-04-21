SWAT standoff ends with suspect in custody at Fairborn apartment complex

Apr. 21—A SWAT standoff ended Thursday afternoon with a suspect in custody at an apartment complex in Fairborn.

A man reportedly armed with a rifle was inside a white Cadillac that was up against a brick apartment building off Old Yellow Springs Road. The area of Rockdell Drive and Loretta Avenue was blocked during the standoff.

A special weapons and tactics team responded, along with law enforcement from Fairborn and Huber Heights police and the Greene County Sheriff's Office.

According to initial reports, the suspect was involved in a police pursuit in Huber Heights following a domestic disturbance call.

We are working to learn more and will update this report.

