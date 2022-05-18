SWAT standoff in Miami Township ends; man hospitalized after earlier shooting

May 17—A man was taken to the hospital and SWAT was outside a home in Miami Township following a shooting reported Monday night.

According to Miami Twp. Police Officer William Olinger, at 8:59 p.m. officers were called to a house in the 2100 block of Lynpark Drive after a man called 911 and said he had been shot by a woman who was still inside the house.

Officers found the 43-year-old man and provided first aid, before taking him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Olinger said.

The woman, however, barricaded herself in the home, and Montgomery County Regional SWAT was called to the scene.

Olinger said that there is no reason to believe anyone is in the residence and that SWAT would be taking control of the scene to hopefully bring the situation to a peaceful end.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.