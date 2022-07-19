SWAT standoff suspect charged in second shooting

Jul. 19—A man who was the target of a SWAT response that resulted in a house fire and the death of a 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a second shooting, just days after being charged with murder in a separate case, according to police.

Qiaunt Kelley, 27, was charged Monday with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and evidence tampering in connection with the June 20 shooting of Ezekial Tenorio on the 600 block of Charleston SE. Tenorio was shot in the leg and treated at a local hospital, Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesman with the Albuquerque Police Department, said in a news release.

Five days after Tenorio was shot, Kelley shot and killed Leonard Fresquez near the 400 block of Grove SE, police allege. Kelley was charged in connection with that shooting last week.

It was unclear if he has an attorney.

Detectives earlier this month were searching for Kelley in connection with the two shootings and a parole violation, and police tracked him on July 6 to a southeast Albuquerque home.

SWAT teams ultimately descended on the home, where an overnight standoff ensued.

On July 7, the home started on fire after authorities used tear gas canisters and other chemical munitions. Kelley was then arrested.

Fifteen-year-old Brett Rosenau, who was in the home at the time, was killed during the blaze.

Attorney General Hector Balderas has said his office will conduct an independent review of the circumstances that led to the deadly fire.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina and others had asked the AG to complete an independent review of the incident.

At the time of the SWAT standoff Kelley was also wanted for questioning in a May shooting during which one officer also returned fire, Medina said.

"Following his arrest, detectives were able to gather enough evidence to charge him for the homicide," Gallegos said of Kelley. "The separate investigation into the shooting of Tenorio moved forward after Kelley was positively identified as the shooter."