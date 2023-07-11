SWAT standoff underway at Caesars Palace after man pulls woman into room, claims he's armed

An exterior view of Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas. (John Locher / Associated Press)

SWAT officers have responded to Caesars Palace in Las Vegas after a man, who told police he was armed, forcibly pulled a woman into his hotel room, officials said.

The incident prompted police to clear the pool area after someone in the hotel room broke a window. Video from the scene showed furniture being tossed out of a window during the standoff.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers were called to Caesars Palace by hotel security at about 9:15 a.m. after hotel officials saw a man pull the woman into his hotel room, Capt. Stephen Connell said during a press briefing Tuesday.

When officers responded, the man said he had a weapon, according to Connell. SWAT officers were then called as a precaution, he said.

Brooke Cantrell, a guest at the hotel who was in the pool area, told local outlet CBS 8 News Now that she saw a chair come crashing down after being thrown out the window.

No shots have been fired, and Connell said officers have not seen the man wielding a weapon.

Crisis negotiators have also been called to respond, Connell said.

It is unclear at this point whether the man and woman know each other or have any kind of relationship, Connell said. The woman was still in the room with the suspect as of early Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Caesars Entertainment did not respond when asked whether areas of the hotel were closed or being cordoned off but told The Times hotel staff was cooperating with law enforcement.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.