SWAT standoff at Henry County hotel ends peacefully

Law enforcement officers arrested 30-year-old Jamil Gray after authorities said he barricaded himself into a room at the Home 2 Suites in McDonough on Mill Road.

Police said he was wanted on suspicion of murder in Stockbridge following a shooting at a gas station on June 30. He was also wanted on an aggravated assault charge in Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Multiple law enforcement agencies have been looking for Gray while investigating the case. They got several tips that he was hiding at the hotel.

At approximately 4:49 p.m. Friday, authorities started to surround the hotel and blocked it off for hours. Police said they were finally able to take Gray into custody.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill talked exclusively to a witness who was inside the suite when police knocked on the door.

“When they came in, they were basically asking us, “Have we seen the person?’” the witness said. “They were asking everyone. They had the whole floor surrounded. Apparently, he shot somebody in Atlanta and he murdered one of the girl’s best friends, allegedly. I just found that out.”

Gray is in the Henry County Jail. He was taken into custody without injury.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: