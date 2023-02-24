SWAT standoff underway in Roswell after man shoots at least 1, barricades himself inside apartment

A man who shot at least one person has barricaded himself inside a Roswell apartment, prompting a SWAT standoff.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The situation is unfolding a few hundred yards from the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area right off of Atlanta Street.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan was at the scene, where Oak and Forest streets are blocked off.

Police said a young man who lives in one of the apartments shot another man before barricading himself inside and shooting at officers.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

At least one SWAT vehicle is at the scene.

We’re working to learn more about this developing story, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.