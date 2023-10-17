SWAT surrounds Midway apartment complex after shooting; suspect at large

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are searching for a man who allegedly shot at his roommate Monday morning, prompting SWAT officers to surround a Midway District apartment complex.

Around 11:20 a.m., authorities were alerted to the incident in the 3100 block of Midway Drive after the victim called 9-1-1 to report that his roommate shot at him during a dispute.

Fortunately, he did not sustain any injuries in the shooting.

Barricaded stabbing suspect prompts SWAT standoff in Spring Valley

According to SDPD, the victim was barricaded in the bathroom when he made the call. The suspect was believed to still be inside the apartment when officers arrived on scene.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

After several hours, the roommate was able to exit the apartment. Authorities are still working to locate the gunman.

No additional details were immediately available about the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.