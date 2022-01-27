SWAT team activated as man barricades himself in motel room, Watertown police say

Law officers negotiated with a man who barricaded himself in a hotel room into the early morning hours Thursday before taking him into custody, according to a news release from the Watertown Police Department.

The incident involved activating the Watertown SWAT team.

Around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, police received information about a man wanted for parole violations and warrants in the Sioux Falls area. They made contact with the man, Mohamed Abdikadir, 29, at the Watertown Econno Lodge, 920 14th St. S.E., according to the release.

"While attempting to speak with Abdikadir, he entered and barricaded his hotel room. Watertown police attempted to negotiate with Abdikadir throughout the evening and into the morning hours. Due to the information received during the negotiations, the Watertown SWAT team was utilized," according to the release.

Abdikadir was taken into custody around 1:35 a.m., according to police.

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Man wanted in Sioux Falls barricaded himself in a Watertown hotel room