SWAT team aids in arrest of barricaded man in Gulfport

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team assisted Gulfport police in the arrest of a 34-year-old man after a nearly five-hour stand off, deputies said.

Officers with the Gulfport Police Department responded to a report of an armed person on Friday at 1208 55th Street South, according to a news release. Kyle South fired several rounds into a residence, which lead the victim to call the cops, police said. The victim was not injured. The Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called to assist after South barricaded himself and refused to come out, deputies said.

South surrendered peacefully after several hours, deputies said. He was uninjured.

South faces charges of shooting into an occupied dwelling. The investigation is ongoing.

