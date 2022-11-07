SWAT team apprehends suspect with no injuries

Nov. 6—ALBANY — The Albany-Dougherty SWAT team was able to apprehend a suspect with no injuries during a standoff in Albany on Saturday.

A news release from the Albany Police Department indicated that APD officers responded to the 800 block of South Street before 9 a.m. Saturday in response to an aggravated assault call.

The victim told officers that once he arrived at the location, the suspect, Cleveland Kegler, fired shots at him. Kegler then barricaded himself inside the location. Once officers arrived, Kegler fired shots at them.

Albany-Dougherty S.W.A.T. and negotiators responded to the scene and began negotiating with the suspect. After several hours of negotiating, S.W.A.T. officers entered the location and apprehended the suspect. There were no injuries during this incident.

Kegler was taken to the Dougherty County Jail, and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a police officer.