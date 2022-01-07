SWAT team arrests Ceres teenager a month after shooting death of 22-year-old man

Ceres Police arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with a November shooting death, the department reported on Thursday.

The homicide occurred on Nov. 5 and the teen was arrested in December, but information about the incident came to light this week when The Bee inquired with Ceres Police about 2021 homicides.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Burton Drive, southeast of Hackett and Blaker roads, just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 5 for multiple reports of a person being shot, said Sgt. Keith Griebel.

Police arrived and found 22-year-old Fabian Parradelrio of Ceres on the ground.

Officers started life-saving measures that were later taken over by Modesto Fire personnel and Paramedics. Parradelrio was transported to a hospital where he succumb to his injuries.

The motive appears to be drug-related, Griebel said.

Through the course of their investigation, detectives identified a 17-year-old boy as the suspect in the homicide. Investigators, along with the Ceres Police SWAT team arrested the teen on Dec. 2 in the 2800 block of Portugal Drive on the east side of Ceres.

The suspect was booked into Stanislaus County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of murder.

Authorities ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Matthew Berlier at (209) 538-5616.