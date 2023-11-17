SWAT team arrests DV suspect in Clearwood area of Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - A SWAT team arrested a domestic violence suspect in the Clearwood area of Thurston County on Thursday.
At around 6 p.m., the Thurston County Sheriff’s Department (TCSD) announced that a SWAT team was responding to the Clearwood area for a barricaded domestic violence suspect.
The department later announced that the suspect surrendered peacefully.
Authorities say the suspect was booked for domestic violence burglary, assault in violation of a domestic violence order and domestic violence robbery.
RELATED: Police arrest 12-year-old and 14-year-old robbery suspects in South Seattle
Further information is limited at this time, check back for updates.
This is a developing story.