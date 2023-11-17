SWAT team arrests DV suspect in Clearwood area of Thurston County

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - A SWAT team arrested a domestic violence suspect in the Clearwood area of Thurston County on Thursday.

At around 6 p.m., the Thurston County Sheriff’s Department (TCSD) announced that a SWAT team was responding to the Clearwood area for a barricaded domestic violence suspect.

Thurston County Sheriff's Department

The department later announced that the suspect surrendered peacefully.

Authorities say the suspect was booked for domestic violence burglary, assault in violation of a domestic violence order and domestic violence robbery.

Further information is limited at this time, check back for updates.

This is a developing story.