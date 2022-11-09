SWAT team arrests four at Nashua house after standoff

Nov. 9—Four people were arrested after a three-hour standoff with the Nashua Police Department's SWAT team Wednesday.

The investigation began when police were called to a Nashua neighborhood just south of downtown last Sunday night for a report of an "undesirable" person, according to a news release. Officers recovered several stolen firearms in the area.

Detectives investigating the theft of the guns obtained a warrant for the arrest of Christopher Yniguez, 29, of Nashua.

On Wednesday, the SWAT team was called in to arrest Yniguez at 6 Mountain View St., "due to the nature of the crime" and the location, police said. After a standoff, Yniguez surrendered and was taken into custody. He was charged with receiving stolen property (firearm), a Class A felony.

While at that address, the SWAT team encountered three other individuals wanted for other crimes, the release said.

Scott Campbell, 29, who has no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of violating probation by committing a felony. Patrick Roche, 25, and Ashley Reeves, 30, who live at the Mountain View Street address, were both arrested for failing to appear in court while out on bail, according to the release.

Police said there have been approximately 57 calls for service at that Mountain View Street address since 2018, and 25 arrests have been made, many involving the same offenders.

"The home has been the target of large-scale drug investigations, both locally and federally, numerous property crime investigations, and several ongoing quality of life issues for the neighborhood," the release said.

Yniguez was held on preventative detention pending a court hearing on Thursday. Police said more charges are expected to be filed against Yniguez.

Police are asking anyone with more information about incidents at that residence to contact them at 603-594-3500 or through the anonymous Crime Line at 603-589-1665.