SWAT team arrests man in Southeast Albuquerque home

Mar. 25—After an all-day standoff, a SWAT team arrested a family member of former House Majority Leader Sheryl Williams Stapleton at her southeast home Friday morning.

David Lee Hendrickson, 43, was booked on a felony warrant for aggravated assault. According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court, he had pointed a gun at passersby in mid-January and failed to comply with conditions of his release.

Stapleton was not suspected of any wrongdoing in Friday's incident.

According to court documents, she is Hendrickson's "aunt/mother figure/person he considers his mother."

When Stapleton was notified his GPS tracker had run out of batteries and he had not been in contact she went to check on him, according to an affidavit filed in 2nd Judicial District Court. Thursday evening she told authorities that some of the charging equipment had been left at a hotel he had been living in. A change of address filed that same night said he would stay with her at her home on Crest, near Washington and Gibson SE.

Ahmad Assed, Stapleton's attorney, said Hendrickson "is someone that suffers apparently from some very serious mental health issues."

Gilbert Gallegos, an the Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said Stapleton had called the Albuquerque Community Safety department Friday morning but police responded when it was determined Hendrickson had a felony warrant. ACS responders are dispatched to calls for people regarding mental health issues or homelessness.

Gallegos said Stapleton was able to exit the home safely but Hendrickson remained holed up inside for 12 hours. The New Mexico State Police SWAT team assisted APD with the call.

Stapleton, a state lawmaker representing the area east of the University of New Mexico since 1994, resigned over the summer amidst an investigation in which authorities said she was routing money meant for vocational education at Albuquerque Public Schools to businesses and charities in which she had an interest. Stapleton, the director of Occupational Education at APS, was fired from her job not long after the investigation became public.

She has been charged with 26 felonies and two misdemeanors, including one count of racketeering, five counts of money laundering and separate counts of soliciting or receiving kickbacks and having an unlawful interest in a public contract. The case is pending.