SWAT team arrests St. Paul homicide suspect at motel on New Year's Day

Jan. 3—The St. Paul police SWAT team arrested a homicide suspect at a motel on New Year's Day, police said Monday.

Trinis Derrelle Edwards, 49, is being held in the Ramsey County jail and was charged Monday with murder in the shooting of Kenneth L. Davis Jr., 44, in the North End on Dec. 27.

Davis was shot in the chest just before 10 p.m. on Dec. 27 in the 900 block of Rice Street and he died at Regions Hospital early Dec. 28.

Officers who responded to Big Discount Liquor found Davis on the ground in the parking lot and people providing aid to him, according to the criminal complaint. A liquor store employee reported that the shooter took liquor from the store and Davis was trying to stop him from stealing, according to the criminal complaint.

On Saturday at 7:35 p.m., SWAT officers went to the Motel 6 on Old Hudson Road in St. Paul to execute a search warrant for Edwards. They tried to get into a room, but Edwards wouldn't let them in and said he had weapons, according to Steve Linders, a police spokesman.

Police negotiators talked to Edwards, officers eventually forced their way into the room, and police used PepperBall — which shoots a powder that has a similar effect as pepper spray — to take him into custody, Linders said.