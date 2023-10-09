LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man in the 1000 block of North Street asked a group of people in a car to turn down their music, then fired a shot about 8:30 p.m. Sunday when he was ignored, according to Lafayette police.

Police traced the shot-fired call to a specific residence, then called the SWAT team when no one answered the door, according to police.

After the SWAT team entered the house, three people were arrested and jailed, police said.

Officers jailed Anthony Darling, 34, of Lafayette, on suspicion of resisting law enforcement, neglect of a dependent, dealing marijuana and dealing a controlled substance, according to jail records and police.

Officers jailed Raven Kimp, 24, of Lafayette, on suspicion of dealing marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, resisting law enforcement and neglect of a dependent, according to jail records and police.

Officers jailed Brandi Keogh, 35, of Lafayette, on suspicion of neglect of a dependent, possession of meth, dealing narcotics and possession of paraphernalia, according to jail records and police.

All three remained jailed Monday afternoon in lieu of bond, according to online jail records.

There were no preliminary charges indicating a crime with a gun, so the allegation of someone firing a gun might be under review by prosecutors, police said.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: SWAT team arrests three after Sunday night incident