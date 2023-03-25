SWAT team, bomb squad respond to Braintree for report of armed and barricaded person

An unidentified person was taken into custody by authorities on Saturday after a report of an armed and barricaded person on Elm Street in Braintree drew a heavy police response, including a SWAT team, according to state and local police.

At 4:19 p.m., Braintree Police tweeted about ongoing police activity in the 50-60 block of Elm Street. Police closed Elm Street between Church and Washington streets as the situation unfolded.

Troopers from the State Police bomb squad responded, Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio said in an email Saturday.

Situation had resolved. Suspect in custody. — Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) March 25, 2023

“Bomb Squad Troopers responded with robots, which — if necessary, as determined by the incident commander — can be deployed remotely to provide situational awareness of the suspect/location from a relatively safer vantage point,” Procopio said.

