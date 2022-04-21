SWAT team called after car involved in pursuit located in Fairborn

Fairborn and Huber Heights police are at a home in the area of Loretta Avenue and Old Yellow Springs roads after officers spotted a vehicle that fled from Huber Heights Police earlier in the morning Thursday, officers said.

>> 82-year-old Beavercreek man sentenced for child rape

Emergency dispatch traffic is indicating police are blocking off the area around the scene. The Regional Emergency Response Team, which is a SWAT team that includes officers from several cities has also been called to the scene, police said.

The incident was reported around 11 a.m.

Initial dispatch reports indicated the person involved in the incident may be armed with a weapon.

We’re working to learn more and will update this story.