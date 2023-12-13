SWAT team called to North Highlands homicide scene; some residents evacuated, sheriff says

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday afternoon were evacuating some residents as they respond to investigate a homicide in a North Highlands neighborhood.

Evacuations were underway about 2:45 p.m. in the 5600 block of Georgia Drive near A Street, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman. He later said deputies had evacuated a few homes next to the homicide scene.

Gandhi said SWAT team members had been called to the scene just east of Watt Avenue, possibly to set up to approach a suspect nearby.

The sheriff’s spokesman said he would release further details about the incident as soon as they become available.

This is a developing story; check back with sacbee.com for updates.