Man surrenders after firing at police while barricaded in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says

A man fired “several rounds” at officers as he barricaded himself in a southwest Charlotte apartment before surrendering Wednesday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

Police said officers had responded to a domestic disturbance in the 13500 block of Little Abbey Lane at about 1:45 p.m.

“As officers knocked on the door and announced themselves, a suspect inside the residence discharged several rounds from a weapon at them,” according to a CMPD news release. “Officers immediately retreated to safety and began to evacuate surrounding apartments.”

The suspect continued to fire more rounds, police said.

When the person refused to leave the apartment, a SWAT team was called in, police said.

“After speaking with negotiators, the suspect peacefully surrendered to SWAT officers shortly after 4 p.m.,” according to the CMPD release.

No officers were shot or fired their weapons, CMPD Major Alex Watson told reporters at the scene.

The suspect’s name will be released when he is formally charged, police said.

At 4 p.m., the police SWAT team reported that its officers were “working to negotiate a peaceful resolution” to the incident in the Steele Creek area. A half-hour later, police said the standoff ended.

Images from Observer news partner WBTV’s helicopter showed a large police presence at the complex behind the Steelecroft shopping center near South Tryon Street and Steele Creek Road.

CMPD temporarily closed South Tryon and Steelecroft Parkway.

Management at the Bexley apartments, where the standoff occurred, did not immediately return a phone message by The Charlotte Observer.

Barricaded Subject in the Steele Creek Division https://t.co/i9rwpKiYKw — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 2, 2021