SWAT team called out after shots fired in Pinellas Park

A shooting investigation in Pinellas Park has prompted the call out of a SWAT team, police said in a news release late Wednesday morning.

Police said they were summoned to the 4600 block of 76th Avenue about 10:10 a.m. after someone called 911 and hung up. Responding officers then heard shots fired and loud screaming.

A SWAT team was called out to the area soon after. Police said the scene is active and they urged people to avoid the area of 45th Street and 76th Avenue.

No other details were immediately available.