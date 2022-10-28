SWAT team called to Union City home after possible shooting, police say
SWAT units with the Union City Police Department have been called to a home after reports of a possible shooting.
Officers say they received a call of shots fired at a home on Byrd Ave.
When officers arrived, they found someone barricaded inside the home with a possible victim.
Channel 2 Action News crews on the ground and NewsChopper 2 are on their way to the home to learn more details.
Police have not been able to confirm whether or not anyone was shot at the home.
Witnesses report seeing several Union City police cars in the area.
