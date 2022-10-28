SWAT team called to Union City home after possible shooting, police say

SWAT units with the Union City Police Department have been called to a home after reports of a possible shooting.

Officers say they received a call of shots fired at a home on Byrd Ave.

When officers arrived, they found someone barricaded inside the home with a possible victim.

Police have not been able to confirm whether or not anyone was shot at the home.

Witnesses report seeing several Union City police cars in the area.

