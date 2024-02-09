A SWAT team callout leads to profane encounter between law enforcement officers

LEXINGTON — A dispute captured by body camera footage between Lexington police officers and Cleveland County sheriff's deputies has gone viral amid ongoing strain between the two law enforcement agencies and a renewed investigation into accusations of animal cruelty.

On Jan. 30, the Cleveland County sheriff's office responded as part of what authorities described as "SWAT callout" protocol involving various agencies in the south metro area, including the Norman Police Department, the Moore Police Department, and the University of Oklahoma Police Department. Local agencies were responding to "a potential critical situation," later described as a possible hostage standoff, in Lexington, about 40 miles south of Oklahoma City.

According to a phone call recording provided by the Cleveland County sheriff's office, private investigators and bond agents reached out to dispatchers at the sheriff's office after unsuccessfully attempting to seek assistance from the Lexington Police Department in capturing a former Tulsa police officer accused of rape.

After verifying the warrant for the suspect, who was allegedly heavily armed and believed to be in the area, law enforcement agencies in the south metro swarmed the Lexington location but did not find the suspect, and an investigation has since been launched into the incident.

While heading to the scene, Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason was pulled over by a Lexington police officer. The officer told Amason he pulled him over because he was driving 85 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Amason told the officer he was responding to a SWAT callout about a possible standoff nearby.

The officer can be heard saying he was not aware of the SWAT callout, but that he would notify his police chief. He let Amason go.

Police body camera footage shows the Lexington police officer arriving at the location of the possible standoff and exiting his vehicle around the same time as Lexington Police Chief Ronnie Johnson.

Johnson is seen in the camera footage angrily asking the responding deputies from the county sheriff's office about the situation, claiming he had not been notified by them.

"We would have notified you, sir," a Cleveland County sheriff's deputy says.

"We would have?" Johnson says. "I've been down there at (the police department) all (expletive) day."

Another deputy can be heard telling Johnson that the Lexington Police Department was notified about the SWAT situation and refused to respond.

"OK, I don't know who the (expletive) said that," Johnson said. "I don't appreciate all of this going on and nobody notifying me a damn thing about it."

In the video footage, Amason can then be seen arriving as a deputy and a Lexington officer get into a confrontation.

"You’re not gonna talk to my chief like that, sir," the officer is heard telling the deputy. "That's not gonna happen."

"You can get the (expletive) out of my face," the deputy responds. "I don't give a (expletive) who you are, OK? This is my county, too."

Amason is seen listening to the deputy describe the situation. He then approaches the Lexington officer.

"Sheriff, you need to back up out of my face," the officer is heard saying.

"You have no authority here," Amason responds.

The deputy is then seen pointing his finger in the face of the Lexington officer.

"You're not going to (expletive) tell me what to do, (expletive)," the deputy says. "You're not gonna get in my sheriff's face."

Amason is seen pulling the deputy away.

Later, Amason and Johnson are seen speaking to each other.

"Both of you need to back off,” Amason says. “This is our operation. This is my county, understand?"

"Oh yeah," Johnson said. "Perfectly (expletive) clear. Perfectly clear."

Relationship 'strained' after animal cruelty allegations, investigation

The profane argument, captured on body camera footage released by the Lexington Police Department, is the latest in the ongoing tension between Lexington police and the Cleveland County sheriff's office, which was tasked in August with investigating allegations of animal abuse at the Lexington Animal Shelter. That initial investigation stalled, according to the sheriff's office, because Lexington police were reluctant to cooperate.

The Cleveland County sheriff's office announced it was relaunching its investigation into allegations of abuse and cruelty at the Lexington Animal Shelter. This comes off the heels of a viral dispute between sheriff's deputies and Lexington police caught on body camera in late January, and an initial investigation into the animal shelter in late 2023.

"Since then, there have been some tensions, because that’s awkward," Christina DeWalt, a spokeswoman for the Cleveland County sheriff's office, told The Oklahoman. "However, at the end of the day, the sheriff has jurisdictional authority. But it is unfortunate that all of that got spun up."

Cleveland County Undersheriff Mike Finley took his criticism further, saying that he now holds "serious reservations" about the conduct of Lexington police and their leadership.

"Their actions during the incident were wholly inappropriate and unprofessional," Finley said in a statement. "It's frustrating that they seem to prioritize trivial matters, such as releasing body camera footage on minor issues, over cooperating with our investigation into the reprehensible treatment of those innocent animals."

But after body camera footage of the dispute went viral online, the Cleveland County sheriff's office began receiving more citizens' concerns and new information about the alleged treatment of animals at the Lexington Animal Shelter.

"When that happens, the sheriff’s office is required, in a lot of ways, to reopen the investigation, because we now have new evidence," DeWalt said. "We have to do what’s right for the dogs."

Amason's office reopened its probe Wednesday. The Oklahoman reached out to Johnson for comment, but he did not respond by press time Thursday.

