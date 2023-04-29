SWAT team located suspect regarding stolen military-styled weapons

A man is arrested on Frday on S. Lamar Boulevard near Barton Springs Road after a large police presence, including SWAT officers, responded to the event.

Austin Police received a call at 12:21 p.m. Friday afternoon about a burglary of a unit within a storage facility where several high-powered, military-style firearms and several rounds of high-powered ammunition were stolen.

Officers arrived at 615 S. Lamar Blvd., where the weapons were being tracked. Cpl. Jose Mendez said the area of concern was a large transient camp and a heavily wooded area located east of S. Lamar and Barton Springs Rd.

Based on the information obtained by officers and the style of the weapons stolen, a SWAT team was asked to respond to the scene and then they located four individuals based on the description the complaint provided.

Four people were detained and the person of interest is in custody. Mendez said all the weapons were recovered and some of the ammunition.

The suspect may face charges for burglary of a non-residence, Mendez said. Updated information about the incident has not been released.

