SWAT team, marshals make arrest in Manchester home invasion pit bull killing

Apr. 11—The man accused of shooting a dog during the home invasion of a Manchester apartment shot the wounded dog again as it was trying to crawl through the kitchen, the apartment resident told police.

The rendition of the shooting is detailed in a police affidavit filed following the arrest on Saturday of Marcos Nieves, 45, in Concord. The incident took place in Apartment 6 at 137 Orange St. on March 21.

Nieves faces a host of charges, including animal cruelty, armed career criminal, weapon possession by a felon, criminal threatening, felony reckless conduct and burglary.

One of the apartment residents told police that she had lent Nieves, her sister's ex-boyfriend, between $200 and $300 because he had recently been released from prison and he was trying to get back on his feet.

But after a month, he hadn't repaid the loan. The apartment residents exchanged heated words with Nieves over the telephone, police said.

On the afternoon of March 21, he knocked on the apartment door and walked in uninvited into the apartment, the female who lives in the apartment told police. Police only identified her by the initials A.M.

Her sister's dog, a pit bull, growled and began to go after Marcos.

A.M. covered her ears when he started shooting at the dog, she told police. "According to A.M., Marcos also shot the dog 2-3 more times as it was trying to crawl through the kitchen," police wrote. She froze.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend, identified as J.L., ran away from where the shooting took place. A.M. told police she heard glass breaking.

Police have said one man escaped the ordeal by diving through a second-floor glass window and suffering serious injuries. Police gave no update of the injuries on Monday.

Manchester police said Concord police, the Central New Hampshire Regional SWAT team and the Marshal Service assisted in the apprehension of Nieves.