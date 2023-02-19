He’s a SWAT team member. He’s been arrested in Broward on child pornography charges

A Sunrise police officer was arrested Saturday by his department on charges of possessing and viewing child pornography.

Online Broward County jail records say Carl Haller, 39, faces charges of intentionally viewing child sexual conduct; compiling child pornography on a computer; and tampering with physical evidence. Haller’s bond was set at $10,000.

Sunrise police officer Carl Haller

Sunrise police say Haller has been with the department since 2016 and works as a patrol officer and SWAT team member. The investigation into Haller began Jan. 30, the department said in a release, and now includes FBI assistance in checking out Haller’s electronic devices.

“At the beginning of the investigation, Haller was placed on administrative leave and his police-issued firearms, police badge and police identification were taken from him,” the department said. “Additionally, he has not had any interaction with the public in any official capacity. Haller is now on administrative leave without pay.”

Anyone who might have information on this case can call Sunrise police at 954-809-4540.