Lubbock police, SWAT and Lubbock ISD police respond to a disturbance in the 2600 block of Colgate Street on Wednesday.

Lubbock police are asking people in the 2600 block of Colgate Street to stay indoors as a SWAT team and police negotiators are at the scene of an ongoing standoff in the area.

Police and later the SWAT team responded about 12:23 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a domestic disturbance in the area, according to a statement from LPD.

Although there was no immediate threat to the public, police officials said the scene remained active shortly after 3 p.m. and asked people to avoid the area.

A large police presence included officers from Lubbock Independent School District police, according to reporters on the scene. A spokesperson for Lubbock ISD said there was no threat to any of the three campuses in the vicinity.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: SWAT team, police respond to disturbance in north Lubbock neighborhood