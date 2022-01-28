A SWAT team raided a Key West home. A motorcycle gang member then went to jail, police said

Monroe County Sheriff's Office
Gwen Filosa
·1 min read

A SWAT team interrupted a sleepy Key West neighborhood on Thursday.

They found a local, who’s also a motorcycle gang member, at home with guns he’s not allowed to have, along with cocaine and cash from drug sales, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Justin August Meyer, 31, was identified by the sheriff’s office as a member of the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club after his arrest in the 2700 block of Staples Ave Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff’s office investigators and the agency’s SWAT team, working with Key West police and federal agents, arrived with a search warrant at about 3:45 p.m.

Meyer was found on the property holding a firearm, but he dropped it when he saw law enforcement officers, said sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

A woman and two children were also at the home, but no other arrests were made, he said.

Meyer, who has a 2013 felony theft conviction, was found with an AR-15 rifle, two pistols —a 45-caliber and a 9mm — along with 140 rounds of ammunition, nearly 12 grams of cocaine, $3,310 in suspected drug proceeds and a digital scale, Linhardt said.

He was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In 2013, Meyer pleaded guilty to the theft of an iPhone that was worth $300 or more, according to Monroe County criminal court records.

On Friday, Meyer remained at the county jail on Stock Island where he was being held without bond. It was unclear whether he has an attorney.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Men Arrested After YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Texas Home Raided by SWAT

    Texas authorities say they’ve arrested three associates of YoungBoy Never Broke Again after SWAT raided a home belonging to the 22-year-old rapper.

  • Edmonds police look for carjacking suspect

    Edmonds police are searching for a carjacking suspect who could be armed and dangerous.

  • Two people shot during carjacking after driver fires back, Fort Worth police say

    The carjacker took off to another location in the stolen vehicle after being shot by the driver. Both were hospitalized, police said.

  • Jeremy Stephens no longer on UFC roster after 14 years

    One of the longest-tenured fighters in UFC history, Jeremy Stephens is now a free agent.

  • Memorial announced for 3 firefighters killed in collapse

    Fire officials in Baltimore announced plans Friday for a memorial for three firefighters who died earlier this week after a vacant rowhome partially collapsed, trapping them inside. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Baltimore Convention Center, the Baltimore City Fire Department said in a news release. Four firefighters were battling the blaze inside the rowhome early Monday when part of the three-story building collapsed, fire Chief Niles Ford has said.

  • Sweeney ousted from legislative redistricting commission in public reopening of North vs. South fight

    “No person or organization’s goals and ambitions are above the interests of our party and the people of this State,” State Democratic Chair LeRoy Jones said in a statement.

  • Chinese nationalists threaten to boycott 'Matrix Resurrections' over Keanu Reeves' support of Tibet benefit concert

    Keanu Reeves performed at Tibet House's annual benefit concert along with several other artists, including Patti Smith.

  • Paris Hilton Explains How She Buried the Hatchet with Lindsay Lohan: 'We're Grown-ups Now'

    Paris Hilton revealed why she reconnected with Lindsay Lohan late last year

  • Pennsylvania has 3,353 bridges in poor condition. Search our county-by-county bridge database

    Pennsylvania has 3,353 bridges in poor condition, which is the second most behind Iowa in the U.S. Search our county-by-county bridge database.

  • Rain, some snow moving in

    There will be a cold rain for the Upstate during the day with some possible flurries mixed in in some areas. The mountains will see light snow, and everyone will see very cold temperatures.

  • Lamar Odom and Shanna Moakler Are Joining the Cast of 'Celebrity Big Brother'

    Lamar Odom and Shanna Moakler have joined the cast of Celebrity Big Brother and Lamar hopes to see Khloe Kardashian there.

  • East Brunswick, Carteret sued over teens’ icy drownings two years ago

    The lawsuits were filed in the deaths of 13-year-old Yousef Khela in East Brunswick and 15-year-old David J. Tillberg III in Carteret.

  • Federal accident report sheds light on Lake Murray plane crash

    How did a small plane end up in Lake Murray after making an emergency landing?

  • Indicted Nixa lawmaker Tricia Derges denied dismissal of charges, recusal of prosecutor

    Rep. Tricia Derges, who has been indicted under 23 federal charges, has a trial set in June.

  • Scientists want protection for mysterious Weddell Sea

    Antarctica’s Weddell Sea is nearly impenetrable to human exploration.For now at least.Its inaccessibility and seemingly stable climate mean conservationists have been calling for years to turn it into what would be the largest marine protected area on earth – nearly 700,000 square miles or five times the size of Germany.But so far, countries have failed to agree, potentially compromising this unspoiled ecosystem of untouched animal populations.Louisa Carsen is an oceans campaigner for Greenpeace."It's urgent that we put in place an ocean sanctuary so that the expansion of industrial krill fishing does not add an additional pressure onto these populations as they try and build resilience to the climate crisis.”Alex Borowicz is a researcher in polar ecology."The Weddell Sea is the sort of place that can crush a ship, like what happened to Ernest Shackleton with the Endurance. There’s ice drifting all over the place with unpredictable winds, unpredictable weather patterns so finding your way through the sea ice, the tabular icebergs is the challenge that you have to face when you’re coming to do research on a place like this."He is part of a team from Stony Brook University in the U.S. that is hoping to change one reason cited for the slow progress on the Marine Protected Area designation: a lack of data on what exactly lives in the Weddell Sea."Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) are crucial for conserving species around the planet in the ocean. But in order to understand where we should place these MPAs and what we're actually protecting, we need to do science on the ground first. That's why we're in a place like this, a penguin colony to understand change and what's here already so that we can protect the species where they need it most."The team is particularly interested in how Adelie penguins are doing.These penguins prefer colder climates and their populations have suffered in other faster warming parts of the Antarctic.If their populations are holding up in the Weddell Sea this would provide further impetus for establishing the MPA, which was first proposed by the European Union in 2013.CARSEN: “Governments have failed for several years to create an ocean sanctuary in the Weddell Sea. This cannot be another year of delay and continued harm to penguin populations and other wildlife here in the Antarctic."Once granted, all fishing in the area would be banned, helping to safeguard species like penguins, blue whales, killer whales, as well as other species yet to be discovered.Earlier in January scientists discovered a huge icefish colony of 60 million nests in the Weddell Sea. Researchers say it is the world’s largest fish breeding area known to date.Though many countries have come on board, China and Russia remain two notable exceptions.Both have strong fishing interests in the waters around the Antarctic.BOROWICZ: "At the end of the day, it's the role of policymakers to decide what's most important, what sort of values motivate the creation of a protected area, and we can talk about what's going to happen to penguins. But whether that matters is up to the rest of the world."

  • Edmonds carjacking

    A suspect led police on a chase before carjacking another driver

  • NFL championship games picks: will Burrow and the Bengals shock Mahomes’ Chiefs?

    After one of the most entertaining divisional rounds in NFL history, there are just four teams remaining. Which two will come out on top? Will Joe Burrow be celebrating again on Sunday? Photograph: Christopher Hanewinckel/USA Today Sports Following last weekend’s slate of thrillers, what does the NFL do for an encore this time around? Sunday’s two championship games have a lot to live up to but there are more than enough storylines swirling around the four remaining teams to ensure plenty of fir

  • Milford police seek help in identifying woman who used counterfeit money

    Milford police are asking the public to help identify a woman they said used counterfeit $100 bills at three businesses

  • TEXAS HISTORY MINUTE: Ernest Tubb shaped country music

    TEXAS HISTORY MINUTE: Ernest Tubb shaped country music

  • Florida prosecutors to use hate crime law in alleged attack on Black teens

    Three teenagers were sitting in a car outside a gas station in Volusia County, Florida, last weekend when they were […] The post Florida prosecutors to use hate crime law in alleged attack on Black teens appeared first on TheGrio.