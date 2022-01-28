A SWAT team raided a Key West home. A motorcycle gang member then went to jail, police said
A SWAT team interrupted a sleepy Key West neighborhood on Thursday.
They found a local, who’s also a motorcycle gang member, at home with guns he’s not allowed to have, along with cocaine and cash from drug sales, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.
Justin August Meyer, 31, was identified by the sheriff’s office as a member of the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club after his arrest in the 2700 block of Staples Ave Thursday afternoon.
Sheriff’s office investigators and the agency’s SWAT team, working with Key West police and federal agents, arrived with a search warrant at about 3:45 p.m.
Meyer was found on the property holding a firearm, but he dropped it when he saw law enforcement officers, said sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
A woman and two children were also at the home, but no other arrests were made, he said.
Meyer, who has a 2013 felony theft conviction, was found with an AR-15 rifle, two pistols —a 45-caliber and a 9mm — along with 140 rounds of ammunition, nearly 12 grams of cocaine, $3,310 in suspected drug proceeds and a digital scale, Linhardt said.
He was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
In 2013, Meyer pleaded guilty to the theft of an iPhone that was worth $300 or more, according to Monroe County criminal court records.
On Friday, Meyer remained at the county jail on Stock Island where he was being held without bond. It was unclear whether he has an attorney.