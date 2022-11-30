LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette police SWAT team was called to the 2500 block of Meadow Drive on Lafayette's southside just before 8 p.m. Tuesday to serve a search warrant, according to police.

When police finished their search, they arrested Patrick Norman, 40, who lives at the house. He is incarcerated on suspicion of possession of meth, dealing meth, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, police said.

He was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail Wednesday afternoon, where he remains in lieu of a $250,000 surety bond and a $25,000 cash bond.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: SWAT team raids house on Meadow Drive in Lafayette