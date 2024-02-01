SWAT team responds to East Bridgewater for suspect barricaded inside Spring Street home

EAST BRIDGEWATER — Police officers from across the region responded to East Bridgewater on Wednesday night for a suspect barricaded inside a house, officials said.

East Bridgewater Police Chief Michael Jenkins said officers responded to a home in the 200 block of South Street about 7:15 p.m. for a barricaded subject.

Police requested assistance from the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT unit. State Police also responded to the scene.

Jenkins referred all further inquiries to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office, who did not immediately release any information on Wednesday night.

Police, including the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT unit, responded to Spring Street in East Bridgewater for a barricaded suspect, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024.

It wasn't immediately clear what the barricaded person — who police called a suspect — was wanted for.

