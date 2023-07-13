SWAT team responds to possible gunman barricaded inside South Fulton home, police say

City of South Fulton police are currently on the scene of a SWAT situation inside a neighborhood.

Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they are at a home on Lamp Post Place where they believe a gunman is barricaded inside.

Details on what prompted the standoff are unclear.

Investigators have not identified the person they believe to be inside the home.

