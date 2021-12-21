SWAT team responds to report of a barricaded suspect in north Charlotte, police say

A SWAT team has responded to a person reportedly barricaded in a north Charlotte neighborhood, police said Tuesday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers arrived at the 6500 block of Forest Cross Drive, near Sunset Road, on Tuesday morning, according to a CMPD tweet. They tried to serve warrants against a “violent offender,” police told WBTV. CMPD officials say SWAT officers are attempting to negotiate to get the person inside to surrender.

Police asked the public to stay clear of the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.