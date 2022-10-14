SWAT team responds to suspect barricaded inside Marietta apartment, police say

A suspect is currently barricaded inside an apartment in Marietta, police have confirmed.

Officers say they were called to The Falls at Sope Creek Apartments on Roswell Road on Thursday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Details on what led to the standoff are unclear.

Police have not released any details on why they initially responded to the apartment complex or the identity of the suspect inside.

Police add that the SWAT team is currently on its way there.

Channel 2 Action News crews are at the apartment complex working to learn more information.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Get the latest details online and on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

IN OTHER NEWS: