SWAT team responds after woman shot in Loop

The Telegraph

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that she hid references to Diana, Princess of Wales in her new children's book. The Bench, which was inspired by Prince Harry’s relationship with the couple’s two-year-old son Archie, includes illustrations of Princess Diana's favourite flower, forget-me-nots. The subtle nod to the Princess is one of numerous personal "nuggets tucked within the book", the Duchess said on Sunday in her first media interview regarding the book. The Duchess’ debut publication topp