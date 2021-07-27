SWAT Team search CF residence, looking for man on multiple charges

Jul. 27—CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Eau Claire Regional SWAT team performed a search Monday at a home on the south side of Chippewa Falls, looking for a man wanted on multiple charges, and the level of his crimes has escalated in recent weeks.

Kane Berg, 35, 920 Water St., is wanted on a variety of crimes, such as OWI-fourth offense, theft, felon in possession of a firearm, taking a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, felony-level fleeing, disarming an officer, threatening an officer, and bail jumping. A warrant for his arrest was issued July 6.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said Berg is aware police were looking for him, and that he is likely armed.

"His behavior over the last several weeks showed a continual escalation of violence and threats," Kelm wrote in a press release Monday afternoon.

The SWAT team performed the search warrant at a home at 222 S. Main St. on Monday.

"Several nearby residences and businesses were notified to evacuate or secure in place," Kelm wrote. "An outer perimeter was created to divert traffic. Loud and repeated announcements were given by the Eau Claire Regional SWAT team for everyone to leave the residence peacefully. Three subjects did exit the residence and were detained by law enforcement. Additional repeated and continual loud announcements were given over a long period of time. Attempts to reach Kane Berg by phone were not successful."

Once these efforts failed the residence was breached and gas was deployed. The residence was eventually fully searched. However, Berg was not located.

"Law Enforcement will continue to attempt to locate and safely apprehend Kane Berg," Kelm wrote. "If you have information about the location of Kane Berg, please contact the Chippewa Falls Police Department or your local law enforcement agency."

The two people at the home, 44-year-old Laura L. Monpas and 24-year-old Kayla J. LaRose, were arrested on possible charges of harboring and aiding a felon.