SWAT Team seizes firearms and about 7 lbs. of meth, ecstasy in Barrow County man’s home

An Auburn, Georgia man was arrested after deputies say they found drugs and weapons in his home.

On Tuesday, June 27, members of the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and SWAT Team executed a search warrant at 989 Fred Kilcrease Road in Auburn.

Investigators seized about 7 pounds of methamphetamine, ecstasy pills, and firearms.

Josephy William Vanderford has been charged with multiple counts of trafficking and selling methamphetamine.

Deputies say more charges will be added.

The search warrant was the culmination of a six-month investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics in and around Barrow County.

