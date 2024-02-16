SWAT team standoff at Folsom home ends with tear gas and surrender of suspect in elderly attack

A SWAT team and crisis negotiators spent hours on Thursday at a Folsom home trying to get a man accused of attacking an elderly person to surrender, before police used tear gas to force the suspect to come out.

About 8:15 a.m., an 80-year-old man reported he was attacked, knocked down and kicked in the head by another resident who lived in the area, the Folsom Police Department announced Thursday afternoon in a Facebook post.

Police said the elderly man suffered minor injuries. He was treated at a hospital and later released.

Officers found the suspect, a 31-year-old man, at his house on Corrigan Court. Police said the suspect threatened to shoot police and refused to come out of his home, just north of Riley Street near Livermore Park.

The officers created a perimeter around the home and called for the Police Department’s SWAT team and crisis negotiators.

Police said the SWAT team and the negotiators tried for hours to get the man to surrender, and they saw the suspect had armed himself with various weapons, including suspected firearms that later turned out to be replica guns.

The SWAT team launched tear gas into the home to get the suspect to come out and surrender about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Officers arrested the Folsom man on suspicion of battery, elder abuse, resisting police and violating probation, according to the Police Department. He was booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail.