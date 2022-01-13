Update: SWAT team surrounds historic downtown Fresno home. Police chief on scene

A SWAT team with the Fresno Police Department entered the Meux Home Museum on Thursday afternoon, looking for a suspect in a shooting that involved a police officer.

There was heavy police presence in the area, and the intersection at Tulare and R streets was blocked off in front of the Meux Home Museum around 12:45 p.m.

The Fresno Police Department was using a helicopter and megaphone to coax someone out of the historic building before the SWAT team entered.

Police Chief Paco Balderrama was on the scene.

No information on the incident or suspect had been released by the police.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.