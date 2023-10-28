SWAT team surrounds Seminole County home for hours before man surrenders

GENEVA, Fla. - People living in a Geneva neighborhood had to wait for hours while the Seminole County Sheriff's Office surrounded a man's home.

Deputies say it all started with a fight between neighbors.

One of them fired his gun but didn't hit anyone.

After the fight, the suspect hid inside his house for hours.

"A little bit shocked that it’s in my neighborhood," said David Dreifuerst who lives nearby.

"This is usually a very quiet place," said David Correa while waiting to pick up a friend. "Nothing like that ever happens, so it’s a surprise to me at least."

The sheriff's office hasn't released many details about the suspect, but one neighbor told FOX 35 it wasn't the first time he had seen police at the home.