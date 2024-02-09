SWAT team surrounds Zephyrhills home after deputy-involved shooting

TechCrunch

Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter, has forged a deal with a sports betting operator, BetMGM, the companies announced on Friday. The deal, which BetMGM describes as a "strategic partnership" with X, will see the operator becoming X's exclusive Live Odds Sports Betting partner and will introduce access to the betting service on X. Initially, X users in the U.S. will be able to explore the betting odds on pro football, with more professional and college sports to roll out over time.