SWAT teams arrest three men in connection with 2022 Southcenter Mall parking garage murder

SWAT teams arrested three men in Auburn on Wednesday in connection with a murder that happened in the parking garage at Southcenter Mall in 2022, said the Tukwila Police Department.

In November, a couple was walking back to their car in the parking garage when they saw it being broken into. The man tried to stop it and was shot while protecting his wife.

On Wednesday, the Tukwila Police Department, King County Sheriff’s Office, and Tacoma SWAT teams arrested a 20-year-old man, an 18-year-old man, and a 16-year-old man in connection with the murder.

The two adults were booked into the King County Jail for murder and the juvenile was booked into the King County Clark Children and Family Justice Center for murder.

“We would like to thank the community for their patience during this investigation and also thank those who provided information and tips that assisted detectives with the investigation. MCU detectives are diligently working multiple other unrelated homicide cases and are actively pursuing charges against those responsible,” said the TPD.