SWAT teams explode flash-bang grenades, breach NC home where 2 women held as hostages

Joe Marusak
·1 min read

SWAT teams exploded flash bang grenades seconds before rescuing two women whom a North Carolina man held hostage for more than 13 hours and threatened to kill, authorities said early Wednesday.

The Gaston and Lincoln county SWAT teams breached the door of the home on Woodland Hills Trail just after midnight, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office news release. The home is off U.S. 321 Business, 4.5 miles northeast of downtown Lincolnton.

SWAT team members freed the women and took 40-year-old Patrick Andrew Shomo of Gaston County into custody. No one was injured, sheriff’s officials said in the release.

In this image taken from WSOC&#x002019;s helicopter, law enforcement officials stand watch near a home in Lincoln County, NC, where a man barricaded himself with two hostages on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. The standoff ended more than 13 hours later.
In this image taken from WSOC’s helicopter, law enforcement officials stand watch near a home in Lincoln County, NC, where a man barricaded himself with two hostages on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. The standoff ended more than 13 hours later.

Gaston County authorities wanted Shomo on drug trafficking charges, officials said.

Investigators have not said if Shomo knew the women in the home. Their names have not been released.

The incident began about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday when Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to help Gaston County Probation and Patrol officers at the home, according to the release.

Shomo ran out the back door when he saw the deputies, then stopped and returned inside.

When the officers called out to him, the man said he wasn’t going to prison, deputies told WSOC.

A U.S. Marshals specials response team also responded, because the suspect has federal probationary warrants, Lincoln County sheriff’s officials said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Columbus police investigating three shootings, one injuring patron inside Dick's Den

    One of the shootings left a patron of a popular jazz bar in the Old North wounded in the back when a bullet came through a window.

  • Germany set to ease COVID curbs as infection wave flattens

    Germany is set to ease COVID-19 restrictions as a wave of infections from the Omicron coronavirus variant seems to have passed its peak in most federal states, a draft plan seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday. In the three stage plan, restrictions on private indoor meetings will be dropped for those vaccinated or recovered from the virus, according to the draft, prepared for a meeting between Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the heads of the federal states on Wednesday. Germany has been slower in easing restrictions than some other European countries such as Denmark, Switzerland and Austria, which announced on Wednesday that it was lifting most COVID-19 restrictions by March 5.

  • Jonathan Lind, boyfriend of Julia Enright, arraigned on allegations he helped dump body, lied about it

    He was indicted in January, moving the case to the higher court.

  • How a Barnes & Noble Earnings Report Spurred AMC Networks’ Acquisition of Anime Distributor Sentai

    “I’ve never been a fan, but there’s a tremendous following for it," AMC's interim CEO Matt Blank says

  • Lawyer: Suspect in crash that injured high-school hockey players is Newport firefighter

    Alexander Krajewski's lawyer said his client "is still trying to figure out things and what happened."

  • Ohio man pleads guilty in bomb threat at reproductive health clinic

    An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to making bomb threats at a local reproductive health clinic in April.According to a Department of Justice statement on Tuesday, Carlos Manuel Rodriguez Brime, of Columbus, Ohio, admitted to threatening to kill a patient whom he thought was seeking an abortion and threatening to bomb the clinic.Authorities said that Brime made two separate calls into a local reproductive clinic on April 11.In the first call, Brime...

  • The photo that was supposed to end Josh Hawley’s career? He put it on a coffee mug.

    ‘Liberals are so easily triggered, and this new mug is really whipping the left into a frenzy!’ his fundraising email says.

  • Josh Hawley Is Now Selling Merch of Himself Cheering the Mob on Jan. 6

    The senator from Missouri not only cheered on the crowd about to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, he voted against certifying the 2020 election results

  • European companies' Russian ties could make sanctions tough

    Europe is contemplating sanctions against Russia if it invades Ukraine — and the work is far from simple. Sanctions would seek to maximize the pain for the Kremlin, its key banks and energy companies but also avoid jeopardizing the continent’s Russian-dependent energy supplies or inflicting too much damage on European companies with strong ties to Russia, including German industrial manufacturer Siemens AG, Italian tiremaker Pirelli and automakers like Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz. Russia has ties to world energy and financial markets and is home to major foreign partnerships and investments, so any measures will have repercussions outside the country.

  • Russia shows tanks, military equipment leaving Crimea

    Moscow announced a partial pullback of forces from near Ukraine on Tuesday. The move was met with skepticism, however, and U.S. President Joe Biden said that more than 150,000 Russian troops were still amassed near Ukraine's borders.World powers are engaged in one of the deepest crises in East-West relations for decades, jostling over post-Cold War influence and energy supplies as Moscow wants to stop the former Soviet neighbour ever joining the NATO military alliance.On Wednesday morning, video footage showed what the defence ministry said were tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and self-propelled artillery units leaving the Crimean peninsula that Moscow seized from Kyiv in 2014.The video, published by the RIA news agency, showed dozens of military vehicles crossing the bridge at night.A separate convoy of service vehicles drove across a different bridge, the TASS news agency cited the military as saying.

  • ‘We Were Not Supposed to Make It’: New Edition Gets Emotional About Their Humble Beginnings

    When the history books tell the story of Black music and name the greatest boy groups of all times, they will say the Temptations, The […]

  • What's next for Prince Andrew after settlement of sexual abuse case?

    The British royal has agreed to donate a "substantial" sum of money to his accuser's charity. ABC News' Andrea Fujii has more.

  • Shaun White Jokes of Comeback, Talks Retirement Plans on ‘TODAY'

    Snowboarding legend Shaun White discussed his retirement plans while appearing on NBCs "TODAY."

  • Brandon Beane: Protecting Josh Allen is the first priority for Bills’ offense this offseason

    Bills General Manager Brandon Beane says protecting quarterback Josh Allen is his top priority. Beane told the Bills’ website that when it comes to the draft and free agency, making sure the offensive line isn’t letting Allen get hit is job No. 1. “First thing, I’m going to try and protect him,” Beane said of [more]

  • Ohio woman accused of stabbing 5-year-old daughter to death

    The 29-year-old Bedford Heights woman allegedly called the child’s father and admitted she had stabbed the girl. She was found in the bedroom of an apartment.

  • John DiMaggio Explains Why He’s Not in FUTURAMA Revival

    Futurama is back for more. Hulu has announced that it has ordered 20 episodes of a Futurama revival with its cast and creators returning. The post John DiMaggio Explains Why He’s Not in FUTURAMA Revival appeared first on Nerdist.

  • `I felt guilty': Neighbors recall Arbery's killing in court

    Neighbors of the three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery testified at their hate crimes trial Tuesday that they were shocked to hear shotgun blasts ring out in their neighborhood and to see a young man’s body sprawled in the street. “I felt guilty that it happened outside my house,” said Dan Allcott, who was home with his wife and their baby when Arbery fell dead a few feet from Allcott's driveway on Feb. 23, 2020. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and used a pickup truck to chase Arbery after spotting him running in their coastal Georgia neighborhood that day, a Sunday.

  • San Francisco police used rape victim database to identify suspects, prosecutor says

    The San Francisco Police Department is accused of using DNA from sexual assault victims to identify possible crime suspects in a practice that the city’s

  • Suspect in August murder nabbed by feds in Detroit

    Jajaun M. Turner, 23, was sought for the August shooting death of Deladea Grant of Canton.

  • Over 400 arrested in California human trafficking investigation

    More than 400 people were arrested in a California human trafficking investigation that took place from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12, police announced Tuesday at the Los Angeles Hall of Justice.The arrests were part of Operation Reclaim and Rebuild led by the Los Angeles Regional Human Trafficking Task Force.The operation included more than 80 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies and task forces across California."Operation Reclaim and Rebuild...