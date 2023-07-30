SWAT teams respond to Puyallup man barricaded in home

Puyallup police said they were trying to talk a barricaded man out of a home.

The Puyallup Police Department tweeted about the man on Saturday around 3:30 p.m.,

The department also posted pictures of officers along 17th Avenue Northwest.

Police told us the man allegedly violated a restraining order and was holding himself up in the home.

Police said he was alone but was believed to have a gun. SWAT teams responded.

Around 6:45 p.m., police said the incident was resolved and roads are reopening.

Happening Now- barricaded subject in a home in the 600 blk of 17 Av SW. Avoid the area. SWAT team on the way. 17 Av SW closed between 6 ST SW and 7 ST SW. pic.twitter.com/2AcqGtpckz — Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) July 29, 2023



