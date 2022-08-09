SWAT units on scene of barricade incident in Ross Township

Police and SWAT units from across the North Hills are on the scene of an incident in Ross Township.

Ross Township police say they were called for was a domestic violence incident at a home on Sangree Road just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim was able to get out of the house but the suspect is barricaded inside the home with several weapons, according to police.

Traffic on Sangree Road and on Thompson Run Road is being restricted at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

