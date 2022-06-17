SWAT units on scene of shooting in Kennedy Township

SWAT units are responding to a shooting in Kennedy Township with someone possibly barricaded.

Allegheny County dispatchers confirm that police and EMS were on scene at the 10-block of Jane Street.

Channel 11 crews observed SWAT units at the scene. Police told our crew that Kennedy Township police requested the assistance of the county Homicide Unit and SWAT for a shooting.

Allegheny County Police tell me Kennedy Police requested the assistance of the Homicide Unit and SWAT for a shooting with a possible barricaded suspect. County Homicide detectives are responding to the scene. @WPXI — Sarafina James (@SarafinaWPXI) June 17, 2022

Officers and medics were called to scene at 2:47 p.m., according to Allegheny County 911.

There is a large police and SWAT presence in Kennedy Township along Jane Street. I’m working to learn what’s going on. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/1rrhQ2YCP9 — Sarafina James (@SarafinaWPXI) June 17, 2022

Channel 11 has a crew on scene actively working to learn more. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

