SWAT utilized in arrest of alleged shooter

Feb. 4—A little after 4 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of Beulah Street in Hanford regarding shots being fired in the area.

While searching, deputies were contacted by a witness who reportedly described a subject named Raul Garcia had been shooting a gun at the home he stayed at in the area.

Garcia reportedly left the home just prior to deputies gaining entry. Deputies reportedly located a sawed off 12 gauge shotgun in Raul's bedroom.

Deputies along with officers from the Hanford Police Department established a perimeter in an attempt to apprehend the suspect. Additional witnesses contacted the sheriff's office and reportedly told dispatchers Raul was seen jumping fences one street over to the east (Babe Ruth Street).

KCSO "Air1" was utilized to locate a heat signature near a home on Babe Ruth Street. The suspect was believed to be Garcia based on drone footage. The Kings County SWAT Team was activated and dispatched to the scene, as it was believed the suspect was carrying a weapon.

SWAT was able to negotiate with Garcia and convinced him to surrender, according to authorities.

Deputies reportedly located a live handgun round in Garcia's pocket and an additional round in the backyard of the residence he stayed at. However, they were unable to locate the handgun, according to authorities.

A records check revealed that Garcia had been convicted of a prior felony and was not allowed to possess firearms or ammunition.

During an interview, Garcia told authorities he ran from the residence because he was hearing voices and they were talking negatively toward him, authorities said.

Garcia was booked into the Kings County Jail on the charges of felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, willfully discharging a firearm in a negligent manner and possession of a firearm without an identification mark. His bail was set at $85,000.